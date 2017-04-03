Four People Seriously Injured in Copiague Hit-and-Run Crash, According to SCPD
Copiague, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles that seriously injured four people in Copiague on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8 p.m. A 2008 BMW and a 2007 Infiniti were both traveling southbound on New Highway at a high rate of speed when the vehicles sideswiped each other at approximately 8 p.m. The BMW, being driven by Michael Plummer, went off the roadway and struck a fence. The Infiniti struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling southbound on New Highway and caused the Chevrolet to overturn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|Darkstar1967
|2
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Apr 8
|Eli
|49
|Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13)
|Apr 2
|Nikki
|95
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|Apr 1
|david matte
|35
|
Old Nick
|Mar 28
|Paula
|4
|Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|freedom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC