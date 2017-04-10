Depression: How 'Staged' Approach Cou...

Depression: How 'Staged' Approach Could Aid Diagnosis & Therapy

Monday Apr 10

People with symptoms of depression are currently lumped into just two categories: Either they have clinical depression, or they don't. But instead, a "staged" approach to diagnosing depression - one that makes room for having different degrees of symptoms - could improve the way people are diagnosed and treated, according to a new editorial.

