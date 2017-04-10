Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre Secures Vital Funding To Help Keep Neighborhoods Safe
Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre announced she helped secure vital funding in the 2017-18 state budget to help prevent crime and violence in Suffolk. Suffolk County, NY - April 13, 2017 - Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre announced she helped secure vital funding in the 2017-18 state budget to help prevent crime and gun violence in Suffolk communities, as well as put our young people on the right path.
