LI leaders tackle issues for small business
Elected officials headed up a meeting of Long Island business groups Thursday to discuss issues facing area companies and their communities. Nearly 150 business leaders attended the session held at the East Farmingdale Fire Department's firehouse on Conklin Street and organized by the Long Island Business Council, the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, the Suffolk Alliance of Chambers of Commerce and Vision Long Island.
