Babylon IDA embarks on industrial mapping project

Friday Mar 3

The Town of Babylon Industrial Development Agency has embarked on a project to find out more about the companies that occupy industrial space in the town. Babylon IDA officials are going door-to-door and sending out surveys to try to collect data on its industrial sector in hopes of creating incentives that might create industry-specific districts, such as Manhattan's meat packing district or garment district, etc.

