Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre Honors Loca...

Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre Honors Local Women of Distinction

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: LongIsland.com

Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre honored local, remarkable women on Friday, March 3, at her third annual Women of Distinction Awards ceremony in Amityville. Amityville, NY - March 7, 2017 - Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre honored local, remarkable women on Friday, March 3, at her third annual Women of Distinction Awards ceremony in Amityville .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amityville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commuting from Queens to Syosset 23 hr ELC2012 1
News James Duggan: Behind the scenes ... Fri Jimmy 1
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) Thu Noballs 44
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Mar 6 Dave Allan - Repu... 8,578
Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13) Mar 6 Kevywright 93
News Islip Town board member eyes Assembly run Mar 4 Van Buren St Guy 35
See all Amityville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amityville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Suffolk County was issued at March 11 at 3:38PM EST

Amityville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amityville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Amityville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC