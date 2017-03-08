Art of Anarchy schedules first headlining tour

Art of Anarchy will embark on their first headlining tour this spring in support of their forthcoming sophomore album, The Madness . The band, which features Scott Stapp , ex- Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer , will hit the road starting April 3 in Amityville, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.