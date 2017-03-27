Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Morti...

Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Mortise, LocDown & Exit Trim Standalone Keyless Access

The Trilogy T2 series is said to be ideal for schools and campus security with remote keyfob and bright visual lockdown indicator bar on inner door. AMITYVILLE, NY - Alarm Lock, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, has expanded their Trilogy T2 Series, the number one selling electronic standalone access locks in their class.

