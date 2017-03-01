Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services Receive $500 Donation with Holiday Gifts from Team TFCU
Hauppauge & Patchogue, NY Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the country's largest credit unions, donated gifts for families in need and raised $500 for Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services. The mission of the not-for-profit agency is to provide support, strength and opportunity for positive growth to youth, their families and the community through education, recreation, intervention and outreach.
