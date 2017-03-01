Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community S...

Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services Receive $500 Donation with Holiday Gifts from Team TFCU

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: LongIsland.com

Hauppauge & Patchogue, NY Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the country's largest credit unions, donated gifts for families in need and raised $500 for Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services. The mission of the not-for-profit agency is to provide support, strength and opportunity for positive growth to youth, their families and the community through education, recreation, intervention and outreach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amityville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islip Town board member eyes Assembly run 3 hr steve 23
Looking for a Hit & Run driver Feb 26 Alpha Sigma 2
News 41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ... Feb 22 spytheweb 25
News Spooky Long Island (Sep '08) Feb 22 Reader 24
News Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert... Feb 21 one last shot 34
stray cats at tanner park (Jan '08) Feb 20 Miss B 3
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
See all Amityville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amityville Forum Now

Amityville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amityville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Amityville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC