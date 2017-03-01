Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services Receive $500 Donation with Holiday Gifts from Team TFCU

Hauppauge & Patchogue, NY Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the country's largest credit unions, donated gifts for families in need and raised $500 for Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services. The mission of the not-for-profit agency is to provide support, strength and opportunity for positive growth to youth, their families and the community through education, recreation, intervention and outreach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.