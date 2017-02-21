Help Police Identify Man Whose Body W...

Help Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Wooded Area in North Amityville

Friday Feb 17 Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in December 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 220-TIPS.

