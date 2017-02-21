Help Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Wooded Area in North Amityville
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in December 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 220-TIPS.
