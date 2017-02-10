Heart Attack Man releasing 'The Manso...

Heart Attack Man releasing 'The Manson Family,' touring

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man recently signed to new Triple Crown Records imprint called You Did This, and they're releasing a new album called The Manson Family on March 3 via that label . They recorded the album with Ian Farmer of Modern Baseball , and if you're into MoBo-style indie-punk, you'll probably dig this too.

