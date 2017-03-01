Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre Seeks Nominations for Women of Distinction Awards
Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre announced she is accepting nominations for the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards in honor of Women's History Month. Lindenhurst, NY - February 17, 2017 - Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre announced she is accepting nominations for the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards in honor of Women's History Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islip Town board member eyes Assembly run
|14 min
|Patriot
|31
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|7 hr
|Pilot
|4
|Looking for a Hit & Run driver
|Feb 26
|Alpha Sigma
|2
|41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ...
|Feb 22
|spytheweb
|25
|Spooky Long Island (Sep '08)
|Feb 22
|Reader
|24
|Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert...
|Feb 21
|one last shot
|34
|stray cats at tanner park (Jan '08)
|Feb 20
|Miss B
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC