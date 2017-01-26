Man Shot During Armed Burglary in Nor...

Man Shot During Armed Burglary in North Amityville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a burglary during which a resident was shot in North Amityville yesterday. The victim who was shot was listed in stable condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amityville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers? (Jun '08) 19 hr Finnegan 22
News Levittown woman quarantined for bird mites (Jun '08) Fri rstar 46
abandon house on washington ave (Oct '06) Fri Christofer 35
Level 2 sex offender hired new Dollar Tree in W... (Sep '14) Fri Islipdemocrat 10
News Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert... Fri Isliprep 2
do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09) Thu denise 44
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Jan 26 Dr Duck Speaks 8,570
See all Amityville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amityville Forum Now

Amityville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amityville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Amityville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC