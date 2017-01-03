Man, Dog Killed When Long Island Home Goes Up in Flames
Authorities are investigating a Suffolk County house fire that killed a man in his 40s and at least one dog, police and family say. Officials responded to the two-story home on Jefferson Avenue in North Amityville after getting a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
