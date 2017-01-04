Man, Dog Killed in House Fire in Nort...

Man, Dog Killed in House Fire in North Amityville

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: LongIsland.com

January 4, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a house fire that killed a man and a dog in North Amityville this morning. Firefighters from Amityville Village, North Amityville, Copiague, North Lindenhurst, East Farmingdale and members of the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Company responded.

