Suffolk Closeup: Environmentalists sue preservation program

A local environmental organization has brought a lawsuit challenging the implementation of the Suffolk County Farmland Preservation Program, a visionary concept that has been the key to saving an important and historical activity here and keeping Suffolk a top agricultural county in the state. A State Supreme Court justice has ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by the Long Island Pine Barrens Society, which claimed that allowing "structures" on preserved farmland, permitted by amendments to the program approved by the Suffolk County Legislature, is not legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.