Suffolk Closeup: Environmentalists sue preservation program
A local environmental organization has brought a lawsuit challenging the implementation of the Suffolk County Farmland Preservation Program, a visionary concept that has been the key to saving an important and historical activity here and keeping Suffolk a top agricultural county in the state. A State Supreme Court justice has ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by the Long Island Pine Barrens Society, which claimed that allowing "structures" on preserved farmland, permitted by amendments to the program approved by the Suffolk County Legislature, is not legal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|NYCDevelop
|152
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|The Poster All Mi...
|8,504
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Bruser
|2,727
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Sos
|51
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Bob
|334
|ACT answer sheets missing for 53 students
|Dec 31
|Cold Flatulence N...
|2
|Cops: Wantagh Man Burglarized 10 Homes in 3 Months (Sep '10)
|Dec 29
|mamadukes
|297
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC