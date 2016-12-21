Renown Farmland-Preservation Program Threatened by Lawsuit
The Farmland Preservation Program in Suffolk County on Long Island, New York, was a breakthrough for farmland preservation not only on Long Island but across the United States. The visionary, first-in-the-nation program, predicated on the then-new idea when it was initiated in 1974 of purchase-of-development rights from farmers, has been emulated across the nation.
