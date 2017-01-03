Presiding Officer Gregory Serves as Keynote Speaker for 'Wreaths...
Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory served as the keynote speaker for the National Wreaths Across America Day celebration at Calverton National Cemetery.
