Presiding Officer Gregory Serves as K...

Presiding Officer Gregory Serves as Keynote Speaker for 'Wreaths...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory served as the keynote speaker for the National Wreaths Across America Day celebration at Calverton National Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amityville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) 21 min BigBrother1 25
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 2 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 8,508
News Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07) Tue NYCDevelop 152
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Tue Bruser 2,727
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Jan 1 Sos 51
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News ACT answer sheets missing for 53 students Dec 31 Cold Flatulence N... 2
See all Amityville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amityville Forum Now

Amityville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amityville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Amityville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC