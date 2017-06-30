RANDY L. HOWARD NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT/CEO OF RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP Jul. 6, 2017 Source: Renewable Energy Group Renewable Energy Group, Inc. , Ames, IA, announced today that Daniel J. Oh has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The resignation was effective July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.