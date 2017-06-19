Woman convicted of voluntary manslaug...

Woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing mate

Thursday Jun 15

A jury has convicted an Ames woman of voluntary manslaughter for killing her husband. The Story County jury returned the verdict Wednesday against 36-year-old Candace Cummings in the second day of deliberations.

