Woman charged after performing surgery on her dog, killing it

Saturday Jun 24

A central Iowa woman faces animal neglect charges after police said her dog died when she performed surgery on it in her living room. Twenty-six-year-old Diane McMenamin, of Ames, is charged with animal neglect causing serious injury or death, according to court documents filed in Story County.

