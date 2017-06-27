Woman charged after performing surgery on her dog, killing it
A central Iowa woman faces animal neglect charges after police said her dog died when she performed surgery on it in her living room. Twenty-six-year-old Diane McMenamin, of Ames, is charged with animal neglect causing serious injury or death, according to court documents filed in Story County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookup!
|Mar '17
|SlimGravy
|1
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb '17
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC