Watching cartoons at a film festival

Watching cartoons at a film festival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Hawk Eye

Jess Getz, Ames, and her mother Trudy Getz, Des Moines, laugh Saturday while watching an animated short film during the final day of the sixth annual Snake Alley Festival of Film a celebration of short, independent films at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Closing day of the festival opened at 10 a.m. with an animation block, film blocks continued through 6 p.m. followed by the Red Carpet Annex Party at 6 o'clock and the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Event director Tadd Good prepares Saturday for the final day of the sixth annual Snake Alley Festival of Film a celebration of short, independent films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar '17 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC