The Latest: In Iowa, Pence backs up Trump's economic efforts

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, center, waves to a rider as she leads a group of motorcyclists to her annual fundraiser, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Boone, Iowa. Vice President Mike Pence kisses three-year old Megan Britt, of Ames, Iowa, during a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Boone, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.