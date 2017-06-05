Retina may be sensitive gauge of blast-wave pressure injury
Fluorescent microscopy showing GFAP , and phosphorylated tau co-localization in glial cells in a retina of a mouse exposed to blast. Credit: The American Journal of Pathology Modern military conflict has dramatically increased the number of military personnel and civilians exposed to blast wave pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookup!
|Mar '17
|SlimGravy
|1
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb '17
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC