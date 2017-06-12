Nat'l FFA Organization Names 2017 New...

Nat'l FFA Organization Names 2017 New Century Farmer Participants

NAT'L FFA ORGANIZATION NAMES 2017 NEW CENTURY FARMER PARTICIPANTS Jun. 13, 2017 Source: National FFA Organization news release The National FFA Organization has selected 50 outstanding young people to participate in the 2017 New Century Farmer conference. This exclusive, highly competitive program develops young men and women committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.

