Iowans turning to goats to remove unwanted weeds

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. CDT.- A herd of goats has been brought in to eat non-native plants at Calhoun Park in Ames, Iowa, Monday, May 15, 2017. less FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. CDT.- A herd of goats has been brought in to eat non-native plants at Calhoun Park in Ames, Iowa, Monday, May 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.