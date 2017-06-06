Iowa State University Marks 100 Years Since State Parks Founded By Law
AMES, Iowa- A new exhibit has opened to mark the 100th anniversary of Iowa Park system legislation passing in 1917. "After 1917 when they pass the state parks at Louis Pammel approached the IsU landscape architecture department to be involved in the design of the parks," said Heidi Hohmann, of the ISU College of Design.
