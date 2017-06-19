Iowa State Scientists Add to Knowledg...

Iowa State Scientists Add to Knowledge of Phosphorus Dynamics in Cover Crop, Runoff Study

A multidisciplinary team of scientists led by Antonio Mallarino, professor of agronomy at Iowa State University, has completed two years of a long-term field study to better understand the impacts of cover crops on nutrient loss with surface runoff. Cover crops are a recognized nutrient management practice outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy .

