Hlas earns $1,000 Great Western Bank Scholarship

Jake Hlas, from Tama County, was awarded the $1,000 Great Western Bank Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition event Sunday, June 4 in Ames. The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 70 Iowa 4-H college scholarships valued at over $100,000.

