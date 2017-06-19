Eagle Grove appoints new building official
A zoning administrator who will also be responsible for helping to enforce nuisance laws has been hired by the city of Eagle Grove. Van Jaarsveld, an Eagle Grove native, is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
