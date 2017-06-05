Croghan, Michael to wed Saturday, June 3

Croghan, Michael to wed Saturday, June 3

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Missouri Valley Times-News

Jerry and Nancy Croghan of Manning and Mark and Tracy Michael of Magnolia announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children, Amber Croghan and Clayton Michael. A 2 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, June 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manning is planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Missouri Valley Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar '17 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC