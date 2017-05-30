Brock adds district manager for western U.S.
Michael McDowell has joined Brock Grain Systems as a district manager for the West Region of the United States, said John Tuttle, West Region market development manager for the CTB Inc. business unit. McDowell will be working with dealers to grow their business and increase their familiarity with the line of storage, handling, conditioning and structural products for grain that Brock Grain Systems offers to its customers.
