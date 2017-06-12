Basin Electric awards scholarships
Lilian Swanson, of Galt, will receive a $1,000 Basin Electric Power Cooperative member dependent scholarship. Corn Belt Power Cooperative and Basin Electric awarded the scholarship to Swanson, whose parents, Stuart and Lori Swanson, of Galt, are members of Prairie Energy Cooperative.
