ZIONS AGRICULTURAL FINANCE MARKS TWO DECADES OF GROWTH May 17, 2017 Source: Zions Bank news release Zions Agricultural Finance is marking 20 years of growth this month, although its legacy of agricultural lending dates back to Zions Bank's establishment in 1873. The Ames, Iowa-based division of the bank has grown to be the leading originator of loans through the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, known as Farmer Mac.

