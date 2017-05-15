Worse Than Being Left Behind, They're Getting Kicked in the Teeth.'
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper , Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have uttered the most consequential words from any Democrat since the 2016 election. Discussing the state of the U.S. economy, Warren declared: "I think President Obama, like many others in both parties, talks about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great but increasingly have giant blind spots," she says.
