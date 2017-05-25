Trials test grass and corn as roommates

Trials test grass and corn as roommates

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

Bartel's research encompassed 36 grass in corn plots and 36 grass in soybean plots at two separate sites, for a total of 288 plots in the two-year study. Grasses were seeded with this Tye Pasture Pleaser while corn and soybeans were planted with a JD 7100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar '17 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC