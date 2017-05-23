Top OL Target Trevor Downing Commits to Iowa State
Trevor Downing, an offensive lineman from Creston, Iowa, has been a top target for Matt Campbell and his staff for quite some time now. As of late Thursday afternoon, Downing has officially committed to Iowa State.
