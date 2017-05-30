Police investigate second robbery at ...

Police investigate second robbery at Ames convenience store

Wednesday May 24

Police in Ames are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. The Ames Police Department said the Swift Stop located at 3406 Lincoln Way was robbed at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday.

