Newly Published Research Will Help to Refine Treatments for Global Parasitic Disease

AMES, Iowa Recently published research from Iowa State University biomedical scientists details new methods for studying a parasitic nematode that sickens millions worldwide, a development that could lead to improved therapies. Richard Martin, a Distinguished Professor of biomedical sciences, has developed a means of determining the function of individual genes in Burgia malayi, a parasitic nematode that threatens populations in tropical regions of Africa, South America and Asia.

