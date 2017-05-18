Lundgren Signs Letter Of Intent
MAKING?IT?OFFICIAL - Emmetsburg wrestling standout Tanner Lundgren made it official Monday afternoon by signing his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Iowa State University in Ames. On hand to witness the signing were Tanner's parents, Lisa and Todd Lundgren, as well as Emmetsburg Athletic Director Mike Dunlap, center, and Emmetsburg Wrestling Coach Jared Pickett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookup!
|Mar '17
|SlimGravy
|1
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb '17
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC