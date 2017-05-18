Lundgren Signs Letter Of Intent

Lundgren Signs Letter Of Intent

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Democrat

MAKING?IT?OFFICIAL - Emmetsburg wrestling standout Tanner Lundgren made it official Monday afternoon by signing his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Iowa State University in Ames. On hand to witness the signing were Tanner's parents, Lisa and Todd Lundgren, as well as Emmetsburg Athletic Director Mike Dunlap, center, and Emmetsburg Wrestling Coach Jared Pickett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar '17 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC