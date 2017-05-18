Lundgren Signs Letter Of Intent

MAKING?IT?OFFICIAL - Emmetsburg wrestling standout Tanner Lundgren made it official Monday afternoon by signing his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Iowa State University in Ames. On hand to witness the signing were Tanner's parents, Lisa and Todd Lundgren, as well as Emmetsburg Athletic Director Mike Dunlap, center, and Emmetsburg Wrestling Coach Jared Pickett.

