ISU Dairy Farm Open House June 9

ISU Dairy Farm Open House June 9

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Iowa State University

To celebrate dairy month the Iowa State University Dairy Farm will host its ninth annual open house June 9 from 6 - 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Tours will be given every 30 minutes beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. Stops include the milking parlor, milk house and dairy barns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iowa State University.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar '17 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC