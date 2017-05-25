ISU Dairy Farm Open House June 9
To celebrate dairy month the Iowa State University Dairy Farm will host its ninth annual open house June 9 from 6 - 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Tours will be given every 30 minutes beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. Stops include the milking parlor, milk house and dairy barns.
