Input wanted on US 169 bridge job

Monday May 1 Read more: The Messenger

The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposed 2018 bridge project on U.S. Highway 169 in Webster County. The project would involve the bridge that carries the highway over Deer Creek, just north of Webster County Road C66.

