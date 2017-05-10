Bethanie Brown inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
Bethanie Brown , an Iowa State University student, in Ames, Iowa, from Waterville, ME , was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on April 30, 2017, in Ames, Iowa.
