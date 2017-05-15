After Receiving Bad Advice, Bullying Victims Say They Would Give Same Bad Advice to Others
AMES, Iowa Targets of workplace bullying get plenty of advice from coworkers and family on how to respond to the situation and make it stop. While well intentioned, much of the advice victims receive is impractical or only makes their situation worse, said Stacy Tye-Williams, an assistant professor of communication studies and English at Iowa State University.
