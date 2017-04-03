Plant Scientists Untangle the Molecular Mechanisms Connecting Plant Stress and Growth
Newswise - AMES, IA Iowa State University researchers for the first time have mapped the various molecular components that govern how environmentally stressed plants interrupt their normal growth pathways by tapping into an important energy recycling function. The research, published today in the peer-reviewed academic journal Developmental Cell, shows that autophagy, a system by which both plants and animals recycle energy and molecular components, plays a key role in slowing plant growth during times of stress.
