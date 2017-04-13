Panel asks: 'Is it time to dump the Electoral College?' at Conference on World Affairs
Viator was the first to answer in the talk, which was called "Is it Time to Dump the Electoral College?" Viator perspective as to how the Electoral College was decided on when the country was first founded. It was supposed to be a compromise between the issues of smaller states versus larger states, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CU Independent.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookup!
|Mar 26
|SlimGravy
|1
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb '17
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC