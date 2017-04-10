OSU sweeps doubleheader

OSU sweeps doubleheader

Brandi Needham pitched a complete-game victory as OSU defeated Iowa State 10-2 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader in Ames, Iowa. The Cowgirls immediately put pressure on the Cyclones with four runs in the first inning.

