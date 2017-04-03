Luther College Concert Band concert April 9
The Luther College Concert Band, under the direction of Joan deAlbuquerque, will present a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther campus. The performance is open to the public with no charge for admission and will be streamed live at stream.luther.edu/music.
