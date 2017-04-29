Killed in action
Eric Craig Egge, 22, of Hopkins, Minn., killed Oct. 14, 1967, at a place that became known as "Bastards Bridge," near Con Thien, in a bitter nighttime battle. He was one of 21 Marines killed there that day.
