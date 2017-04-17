Iowa State Professor: Technology Is G...

Iowa State Professor: Technology Is Great, but Are We Prepared for the Consequences?

AMES, Iowa Most Americans have some form of digital technology, whether it is a smartphone, tablet or laptop, within their reach 24-7. Our dependence on these gadgets has dramatically changed how we communicate and interact, and is slowly eroding some of our core principles, said Michael Bugeja, professor and director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University.

